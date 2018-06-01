Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (06/02/18)

MODESTO
What: Korean War Veterans, Post 316 Meeting
When: Monday, 1 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15
Info: Post 316 invites anoyone service member that served in during the Korean War and any veterans who served in the Korean Defense Forces. For more information contact Ernest Lewis at 209-523-7387 and leave a message.
What: Modesto Kiwanis Club meeting
When: Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Famiglia Bistro, 2501 McHenry Ave.
Info: Each week the club as a new presentation and discussions about upcoming club events. Seats are limited and reservations are required. Lunch is $15. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact President Jeremiah Williams 209-568-3096.
What: American Red Cross blood drive
When: Various Days
Where: Various locations
Info: The American Red Cross is seeking the public’s help in maintaining its blood supply. Visit the following locations: Modesto Blood Donation Center, 1900 W. Orangeburg Ave., Sunday, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; Sonora Blood Donation Center, 850 Sanguinetti Road, Sunday, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; Turlock Blood Donation Center, 655 E. Hawkeye, Sunday, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. To find other locations and times, or for more information, download the American Red Cross blood donor app, go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
COULTERVILLE
What: Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast
When: Sunday, June 10, 8 a.m.
Where: Coulterville Old Schoolhouse, Corner of Broadway and Cemetery streets
Info: The Northern Mariposa County History Center holds its Second Sunday monthly breakfast. Adults $5, children $3, family of four $15. Proceeds cover operating expenses of the Coulterville museum. For more information, call 209-878-3015 or visit coultervillehistorycenter.org.
LA GRANGE
What: Odd Fellows Breakfast
When: Sunday, June 10, 8 to 11 a.m.
Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge #65 invites the public to its second Sunday breakfast at the IOOF Hall. Cost is $6 adults, ages 7 to 12 are $3, and 6 and under are free. Complimentary coffee and orange juice will also be available. For more information call Chris at 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.
OAKDALE
What: Click-It or Ticket Campaign
When: Through Sunday, June 3
Where: City of Oakdale
Info: The Oakdale Police Department would like to remind motorists to buckle up as the busy summer travel season is near. This reminder is a part of the “Click It or Ticket” national seat belt campaign. The police department will deploy additional officers during the two-week campaign on special traffic patrols to stop and ticket both drivers and passengers for failing to use the vehicle’s safety belt restraints. This will also include drivers who fail to secure children in the proper child restraint seats. For more information contact Oakdale PD PIO Janeen Yates at 209-847-2231.
SONORA
What: Columbia Jazz Series
When: Wednesday, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Columbia College, 11600 College Dr.
Info: The Columbia College Jazz Series moves on with its summer program featuring musician Patrick Hogan with the Big Band and Vocal Jazz Choirs in the Dogwood Theater. Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information email jazzseries@sbcglobal.net or visit facebook.com/CCJazzArtistSeries.
100 YEARS AGO: In Turlock, plans were being made for the Fourth of July celebration for the community. The celebration would double as a Red Cross benefit with the minimum goal of $1,000 to be collected. The Fourth of July committee was headed by J. V. Baker, C. V. Lundahl and George Kieth. The committee also planned to have a barbecue, auction sale and other activities for the community to enjoy.
