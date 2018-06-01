Weekend of higher temperatures welcomes Modesto to June

Coming a day after May ended with a pleasant 76-degree high in Modesto, June kicks off with a return to temperatures in the mid-80s to high 90s.
Friday's high, according to the National Weather Service, will be near 85. That's the average high for June 1, according to the Modesto Irrigation District, which has kept temperature records since 1939. And its nearly 20 degrees below the record high of 104, set in 1960.
Saturday is expected to be 10 degrees higher, and Sunday still hotter, at nearly 98 degrees, the weather service says.
The return to hot weather has local public-safety agencies warning residents on subjects including pet and fire risks. The Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services shared a weather service warning that hot, dry weather has grasses drying out quickly, and there have been many reports of small grass fires in the past week.. OES urges residents not to use lawn mowers on weeds and dry grass, and to properly dispose of cigarettes and matches.
The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office reminded people to try to leave pets at home when running errands, and definitely not to leave them in vehicles. "Even with the windows partially down, a car’s interior temperature can rise approximately 40 degrees within one hour," it posted on Facebook. "Dogs and cats can’t sweat like humans, so they pant to lower their body temperature. If they’re inside a car, recycling very hot air, panting gives no relief, and heat stroke can happen quickly."
Next week will begin with a high Monday of near 90. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday have anticipated highs of 84 or 85.
Weekend overnight lows range from 61 to 65 degrees, the weather services says. Nighttime lows Monday through Wednesday should be 56 or 57.
