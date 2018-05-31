Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (06/01/18)

MODESTO
What: Recovery International Meeting
When: Fridays, 7 p.m.
Where: Geneva Presbyterian Church, 1229 E. Fairmont Ave.
Info: Recovery International invites the public to its next meeting. Self-help training is offered in psychiatric aftercare. Weekly local groups, also Web-and telephone-based groups. For more information contact Dave at 209-247-2620 or visit www.recoveryinternational.org.
What: Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive
When: Through June 8
Where: Doctors Medical Center, 1441 Florida Ave.
Emanuel Medical Center, 825 Delbon Ave.
Doctors Hospital of Manteca, 1205 East North Street
Info: Tenet Healthcare hospitals in the Central Valley – Doctors Medical Center, Emanuel Medical Center and Doctors Hospital of Manteca – are leading a community effort to provide area children struggling with hunger with a healthy breakfast during the summer through its Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive benefitting local food banks. The drive kicks off Friday and runs through June 8. Whole-grain cereal, fruit and lean protein, is a popular food item that experts say can easily address the hunger gap during the summer months when children are not in school. Donations of healthy cereal to the Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive will be collected at all three Central Valley Tenet hospitals. All donations will stay local and go to Second Harvest Food Bank of San Joaquin & Stanislaus Counties and New Life Christian Center in Turlock. Financial donations made during the campaign will be matched by Tenet Healthcare, up to $100,000. For more information email Community@tenethealth.com or visit www.tenethealth.com or secure.feedingamerica.org.
What: Korean War Veterans, Post 316 Meeting
When: Monday, 1 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite #15
Info: The Korean War Veterans, Post 316 will be holding its monthly meeting. Post 316 invites anoyone who served in during the Korean War and any veterans who served in the Korean Defense Forces. For more information contact Ernest Lewis at 209-523-7387.
CERES
What: Ceres Women’s Club lunch meeting
When: First Tuesday, 11 a.m.
Where: My Garden Cafe, 2535 E. Whitmore Ave.
Info: The Ceres Women’s Club invites the public to its next lunch meeting. The club mission is to help support Ceres and Central Valley high schools and 10 other agencies through scholarships for those in need. For more information, call Carmen Ingols at 209-632-6497 or email rccgingols@gmail.com.
MERCED
What: Merced County Fair
When: Wednesday, June 6, 5 p.m.
Where: Merced County Fair, 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way
Info: The 2018 Merced County Fair marks the Fair’s 127th year of showcasing the best in Merced County. Opening Ceremonies begin at 5 p.m. It’s the third annual Mercy Medical Center’s “We Care Wednesday” Community Food Drive benefiting the Merced County Food Bank. Free entry in exchange for a donation of five cans of food. For more information on the fair, visit www.mercedcountyfair.com.
75 YEARS AGO: It was reported that the City of Oakdale would consider a plan to spray shade trees in the city limits to prevent disease among its population. The plan would be lead by the passge of an ordinance by the city council that required all shade trees to be sprayed; the cost would be passed onto homeowners. A report conducted by businessmen from the city said that the City of Modesto had been spraying all its elms and sycamore trees and by doing so had stamped out almost disease among its shade trees.
