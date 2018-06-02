Stanislaus voters to decide Tuesday on sheriff, district attorney, 2 supervisors

Stanislaus County voters on Tuesday could choose a new sheriff and at the very least narrow the field in races for two seats on the Board of Supervisors and for district attorney.
Voters also will cast ballots for county superintendent of schools and in races for the state Senate and Assembly and Congress, as well as governor and attorney general in the statewide primary election.
Polling places open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. for those who are not voting by mail. Registrar of Voters Lee Lundrigan said her office has sent out about 163,000 mail ballots and as of Thursday noon had received about 30,000 of them.
The top two vote-getters in the county races advance to a runoff in the November general election if a candidate does not capture more than 50 percent of the vote.
That's not the case for the state and federal races, according to Lundrigan. In these races, the top two vote-getters advance to the November election even if the top candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote.
Some of the races include:
▪ Sheriff's Department Sgt. Juan Alanis faces Sheriff's Lt. Jeff Dirkse to replace Adam Christianson, who is retiring
▪ District Attorney Birgit Fladager is being challenged by criminal defense attorneys Patrick Kolasinski and Steven O'Connor as well as prosecutor John Mayne
▪ Supervisor Terry Withrow is being challenged by Salida advocate Katherine Borges and Modesto Councilman Tony Madrigal to represent district 3 on the Board of Supervisors
▪ Termed-out state Sen. Tom Berryhill, former Modesto Councilwoman Janice Keating and Frank Damrell — a legislative field representative for state Sen. Cathleen Galgiani — are competing to represent district 4 on the Board of Supervisors; incumbent Dick Monteith is retiring
▪ Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Denham faces challengers Virginia Madueno, Josh Harder, Sue Zwahlen, Mike Barkley and Mike Eggman (all Democrats) and from Republican Ted Howze. Dotty Nygard's name will appear on the ballot, but she has dropped out of the race.
▪ Gratton School District Superintendent Shannon Sanford, Waterford Unified School District Superintendent Don Davis and Scott Kuykendall, a Stanislaus County Office of Education assistant superintendent, are running to replace Tom Changnon, who is not seeking re-election.
The ballot includes the county offices of treasurer-tax collector, clerk-recorder, assessor and auditor-controller. There is only one candidate in each race.
To learn more — including the location of your polling place or viewing a voter information guide — visit stanvote.com. You can also visit the voter's guide at modbee.com. Tune in to The Bee's Facebook page for a live discussion of the election Tuesday night starting at 9:30 p.m.
