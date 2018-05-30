Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (05/31/18)

MODESTO
What: Bringing Veterans Together
When: Fridays, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: The Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County invites veterans and guests to its Happy Hour Fridays in the Stanislaus Veterans Center lounge. There will be cocktails and draft beers on hand for purchase, as well as free popcorn. For more information, contact Becky Crow, 209-484-7166.
What: El Concilio Coalition Meeting
When: Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: SCOE - Elemdale Room, 1010 H St.
Info: El Concilio of Modesto invites the community to its next coalition forum to be held at the Stanislaus County Office of Education. The guest speaker will be Gerri Casillas-Nunez, Supervisor of Government programs for Health Plan San Joaquin. For more information or to RSVP call 209-338-5716.
What: “Ride for the Rescue”
When: Saturday, 8 a.m.
Where: Hardister Ranch, 6031 Skittone Road
Info: The Soldiers of the Cross Motorcycle Club invites the community to its “Ride for the Rescue” ride to Hardister Ranch. Registration begins at 8 a.m. at the Modesto Gospel Mission, 1400 Yosemite Blvd. Cost is $20 for a single rider; $30 for a couple and includes a barbecue lunch at noon. For non-riders the cost is $10. There will be a $100 per ticket drawing for a 2018 Harley Davidson Fat Bob. All proceeds benefit the community shelter for women and children. For more information or to pre-register call 707-338-0090 or visit sotcmodesto.org.
COULTERVILLE
What: Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast
When: Sunday, June 10, 8 a.m.
Where: Coulterville Old Schoolhouse, Corner of Broadway and Cemetery streets
Info: The Northern Mariposa County History Center (NMCHC) holds its Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast with pancakes, eggs, ham or sausage, and fresh fruit. Hot coffee, tea, cocoa, orange juice and milk are available. Adults $5, children $3, family of four $15. Proceeds cover operating expenses of the Coulterville museum. For more information, call 209-878-3015 or visit coultervillehistorycenter.org.
OAKDALE
What: Click-It or Ticket Campaign
When: Through Sunday, June 3
Where: City of Oakdale
Info: The Oakdale Police Department will deploy additional officers during the two-week campaign on special traffic patrols to stop and ticket both drivers and passengers for failing to use the vehicle’s safety belt restraints. This will also include drivers who fail to secure children in the proper child restraint seats. For more information contact Oakdale PD PIO Janeen Yates at 209-847-2231.
SONORA
What: Columbia Jazz Series
When: Wednesday, June 6, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Columbia College, 11600 College Dr.
Info: The Columbia College Jazz Series moves on with its summer program featuring musician Patrick Hogan with the Big Band and Vocal Jazz Choirs in the Dogwood Theater. Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information email jazzseries@sbcglobal.net or visit facebook.com/CCJazzArtistSeries.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
50 YEARS AGO: New York Sen. Robert F. Kennedy visited the San Joaquin Valley during presidential campaign whistle-stops. Kennedy started his 185-mile journey in Fresno and made speaking stops all the way to Sacramento’s Southern Pacific station. Crowds ranged from 2,000-6,000 with the crowd of 3,500-4,000 greeting him in Modesto. Then Mayor Lee H. Davies introduced Kennedy as, “your candidate for the United States of America.”.
