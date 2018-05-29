Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (05/30/18)

MODESTO
What: Leadership Modesto
When: Deadline: Thursday
Where: Online
Info: Leadership Modesto is now accepting applications for its 2018-19 class. The 10-month Modesto Chamber of Commerce program identifies and fosters new and potential leaders. For more information or to download the application, visit www.modchamber.org/leadership-modesto. For additional information, contact the Modesto Chamber of Commerce, 209-577-5757 or email the Steering Committee at leadershipmodesto@gmail.com.
What: Modesto Junior College “New Students Day”
When: Thursday, June 14, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: MJC East Campus, 435 College Avenue
Info: New Student Day is for high school seniors and other first-time students enrolling at MJC. Students meet in the Auditorium of the Performing and Media Arts Center; attendance and campus parking are free. The event provides assistance with application, orientation, assessment and advising workshops. For more information or to register call 209-575-6789 or visit www.mjc.edu/news/2018newstudentdays.
LA GRANGE
What: Odd Fellows Breakfast
When: Sunday, June 10, 8 to 11 a.m.
Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge #65 invites the public to its second Sunday breakfast at the IOOF Hall. Guests will get biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets and all-you-can-eat pancakes. Cost is $6 adults, ages 7 to 12 are $3, and 6 and under are free. Complimentary coffee and orange juice will also be available. For more information call Chris at 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.
MERCED
What: Merced County Fair
When: Wednesday, June 6, 5 p.m.
Where: 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way
Info: The 2018 Merced County Fair marks the Fair’s 127th year of showcasing the best in Merced County. Opening Ceremonies begin at 5 p.m. It’s the third annual Mercy Medical Center’s “We Care Wednesday” Community Food Drive benefiting the Merced County Food Bank. Free entry in exchange for a donation of five cans of food. For more information on the fair, visit www.mercedcountyfair.com.
SONORA
What: Spring Photography Contest
When: Deadline Monday, June 4
Where: Email Submission
Info: The Bureau of Reclamation announces the second annual spring photography contest at New Melones Lake. The photo contest will consist of three categories: landscape, flora/fauna, and recreation. Participants can submit one photograph per category. All photographs must be from the New Melones Lake Recreation Area, taken in 2018 and original, non-photo shopped images. The contest is open to only amateur photographers. Submit photographs to Joshua Pelham at email jpelham@usbr.gov. Include the photographer’s name, contact information, location of the photograph, and photographic category of each picture. For more information, contact Joshua at 209-536-9094, ext. 236.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
What: Jeff Denham Mobile District Office Hours
When: Friday
Where: Various Locations
Info: Congressional Representative Jeff Denham will be holding mobile district office hours are hosted by staff and, when possible, Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock. Residents can get help with specific casework (Medicare, Veterans Affairs, Social Security, Internal Revenue Service) and ask questions. Friday will be the first of 12 mobile office hour days. The first meeting is from, 2-3 p.m., 101 E. Street, Waterford; the second meeting will be from, 3:30-4:30 p.m., 203 Grove Ave., Suite B, Oakdale. Senator Tom Berryhill and Assemblyman Heath Flora’s offices will also be present for Friday’s mobile district hours. For more information, call 209-579-5458.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
40 YEARS AGO: It was announced the McHenry Village Shopping Center, and participating merchants, had free tickets to the Modesto A’s game on Friday, June 9 at Del Webb Field. The game promotion included a McHenry Village T-Shirt for the first 500 children and game tickets. The game was at 7:30 p.m. versus the Stockton Mariners.
Comments