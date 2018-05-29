Stanislaus coroner's office seeks family of Knights Ferry man

The Stanislaus County Coroner's Office is seeking family and friends of a Knights Ferry resident who died at his home on Monday.
Otto William Terkildsen was 88 years old.
Family or friends are asked to call the coroner's office at 209-567-4480.
