Stanislaus coroner's office seeks family of Knights Ferry man

By Jim Silva

jsilva@modbee.com

May 29, 2018 08:53 AM

The Stanislaus County Coroner's Office is seeking family and friends of a Knights Ferry resident who died at his home on Monday.

Otto William Terkildsen was 88 years old.

Family or friends are asked to call the coroner's office at 209-567-4480.

