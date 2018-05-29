Two from Patterson killed in Kern County crash. Five others in vehicle hurt.

Two Patterson residents were killed and five others injured in a crash on Interstate 5 in Kern County on Sunday evening.
The crash occurred about 6:20 p.m. on northbound I-5 south of Twisselman Road in the community of Lost Hills. Lorena Fetes Ortiz, 29, was driving a 2002 Ford north at about 70 mph when she veered to the left and entered the center median.
She steered the vehicle to the right in an attempt to re-enter the traffic lane, but it overturned in the dirt median and came to rest on its left side, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Two passengers — a 64-year-old man and 58-year-old woman — were killed. Their names have been withheld pending notification of family.
Ortiz and four others, all of Patterson, were taken to Kern Medical. She suffered major injuries, the CHP reported. Gloria Ortiz, 20, a 10-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy all suffered minor injuries. A 6-year-old boy suffered moderate injuries.
Gloria Ortiz and the 2-year-old were not using safety restraints, the CHP said.
Drugs and alcohol were not found to be factors in the crash.
