Residents displaced after fire in Modesto's Village One

A Monday morning fire in Modesto's Village One subdivision displaced the residents living in the home.
The fire was on Coville Court and started in the garage. Modesto and Stanislaus Consolidated firefighters responded. "Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire," states a Modesto Fire Department Facebook post.
Stanislaus Consolidated Battalion Chief Eric DeHart said the fire spread into part of the two-story house. He said the two cars in the garage appeared destroyed, and two cars parked on the driveway were damaged. He said the fire reached an exterior wall of an adjacent house, breaking a window and discoloring the wall.
He said investigators were summoned to determine the fire's cause. A Modesto battalion chief could not be reached for comment.
