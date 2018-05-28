Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (05/29/18)

MODESTO
What: Senior Day Dances
When: Thursdays 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: Come out and listen/dance to the warm sounds of Bonnie and the Boys Out Back band. $5 entry fee; $5 sandwich and chips. These dances help to support the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County, the operator of the hall and conference center. For more information, call: 209-343-6292.
What: Bringing Veterans Together
When: Fridays, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: The Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County invites veterans and guests to its Happy Hour Fridays in the Stanislaus Veterans Center lounge. There will be cocktails and draft beers on hand for purchase, as well as free popcorn. For more information, contact Becky Crow, 209-484-7166.
What: “Ride for the Rescue”
When: Saturday, 8 a.m.
Where: Hardister Ranch, 6031 Skittone Road
Info: The Soldiers of the Cross Motorcycle Club invites the community to its, “Ride for the Rescue” ride to Hardister Ranch. Registration begins at 8 a.m. at the Modesto Gospel Mission, 1400 Yosemite Blvd. Cost is $20 for a single rider; $30 for a couple and includes a barbecue lunch at noon. For non-riders the cost is $10. There will be a $100 per ticket drawing for a 2018 Harley Davidson Fat Bob. All proceeds benefit women and children community shelter. For more information or to pre-register call 707-338-0090 or visit sotcmodesto.org.
COULTERVILLE
What: Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast
When: Sunday, June 10, 8 a.m.
Where: Coulterville Old Schoolhouse, Corner of Broadway and Cemetery streets
Info: The Northern Mariposa County History Center (NMCHC) holds its Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast with pancakes, eggs, ham or sausage, and fresh fruit. Hot coffee, tea, cocoa, orange juice and milk are available. Adults $5, children $3, family of four $15. Proceeds cover operating expenses of the Coulterville museum. For more information, call 209-878-3015 or visit coultervillehistorycenter.org.
MI-WOK VILLAGE
What: Mi-Wok Prescribed Burn
When: Continous
Where: Stanislaus National Forest
Info: The United States Forest Service for the Pacific Southwest Region is announcing plans for a prescribed burn in the Stanislaus National Forest. The project area is located along Forest Road 3N24, off Italian Bar Road -Forest Road 2N63 - south of Deer Creek. Township 3 North, Range 16 East, Section 29. The community is asked not to report as a wildland fire. The prescribed burn will continue through spring as long as conditions allow. Burning is contingent on weather, fuel moisture, and air quality. The planned size of the prescribed burn is up to 140 acres. For more information 209-532-3671 or 209-586-3234 or visit fs.usda.gov/stanislaus.
OAKDALE
What: Click-It or Ticket Campaign
When: Through Sunday, June 3
Where: City of Oakdale
Info: The Oakdale Police Department would like to remind motorists to buckle up as the busy summer travel season is near. This reminder is a part of the “Click It or Ticket” national seat belt campaign. The police department will deploy additional officers during the two-week campaign on special traffic patrols to stop and ticket both drivers and passengers for failing to use the vehicle’s safety belt restraints. This will also include drivers who fail to secure children in the proper child restraint seats. For more information contact Oakdale PD PIO Janeen Yates at 209-847-2231.
SONORA
What: Columbia Jazz Series
When: Wednesday, June 6, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Columbia College, 11600 College Dr.
Info: The Columbia College Jazz Series moves on with its summer program featuring musician Patrick Hogan with the Big Band and Vocal Jazz Choirs in the Dogwood Theater. Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information email jazzseries@sbcglobal.net or visit facebook.com/CCJazzArtistSeries.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Business Mixer
When: Tuesday, June 12, 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: Twain Harte Lake’s Snack Shack, 18175 Lakeveiw Drive
Info: The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its June Mixer at Twain Harte Lake’s Snack Shack on Tuesday, June 12 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The mixer will be hosted by Lakeside Catering and will feature an assortment of appetizers. There will be a no-host bar and an opportunity drawing that will include a $50 cash prize. Members and guests will be able to network with local businesses and are welcome to bring a raffle prize to showcase their businesses and products. For more information, contact the Chamber at 209-586-4482 or email info@twainhartecc.com..
25 YEARS AGO: The jobless rate fell in the San Joaquin Valley in April. The drop was attributed to the increase in agricultural work. Stanislaus County reported a 16.5 percent unemployment rate in April, according to the state Employment Development Department. The jobless rate was down nearly 2 percent from March and slightly better than the 17.1 percent jobless rate a year prior. Elsewhere, unemployment in San Joaquin County fell to 13.3 percent in April and Merced County had a 16 percent unemployment rate in April.
