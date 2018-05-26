CHP suspects alcohol a factor as car's broadsided after running red light in Modesto

Alcohol was suspected to be a factor in a traffic collision just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Kiernan Avenue and Carver Road in Modesto, according to the California Highway Patrol.
CHP officer Richard Bryson said witnesses at the scene reported that a red Honda Civic traveling westbound on Kiernan/State Route 219 failed to stop for a red light at Carver Road, and was broadsided by a black Maserati traveling southbound on Carver. The impact caused the Honda to spin, coming to a rest facing eastbound in the wide center divider along Kiernan.
The driver of the Honda was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with moderate injuries, and Bryson said alcohol was suspected to be a factor on his part.
The driver of the Maserati suffered minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital, he said.
