Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (05/27/18)

MODESTO
What: Native Sons of the Golden West Modesto Parlor 11
When: Wednesday, June 13, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Perko's Cafe, 901 Carpenter Road
Info: No-host dinner will feature the history of California. Meetings are held on the second Wednesday of every month starting at 7 p.m. Any person born in California is eligible and welcome to join the Native Sons, which works to preserve and share California’s history. For information contact Jim Atherstone at 209-993-7971.
What: American Red Cross blood drive
When: Various Days
Where: Various locations
Info: The American Red Cross is seeking the public’s help in maintaining its blood supply. Visit the following locations: Modesto Blood Donation Center, 1900 W. Orangeburg Ave., Monday, 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Turlock Blood Donation Center, 655 E. Hawkeye Ave., Monday, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; Sonora Blood Donation Center, 850 Sanguinetti Road, Monday, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. To find other locations and times, or for more information, download the American Red Cross blood donor app, go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
CERES
What: Memorial Day Flag Raising
When: Monday, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Where: Ceres Memorial Park, 1801 E Whitmore Ave.
Info: The Ceres Post of the American Legion invites the public to its flag raising at 6 a.m., then retiring of the flags at 4:30 p.m. A Memorial Day service will be at 10 a.m. at the cemetery with short presentations from local dignitaries and a rifle salute in honor of fallen heroes. For further information, contact Ceres American Legion Post 491 Commander Shawna Moore 209-595-9821.
HUGHSON
What: Memorial Day Remembrances
When: Monday, 1 p.m.
Where: Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Ave.
Info: The Modesto American Legion Post 74 and Veterans Organizations of Stanislaus County Memorial Day ceremony features the 191st Army Band “Band of the Wild West.” Guest speaker will be Brigadier General Frank Emanuel, CSMR of the California Military Department and others. Avenue of Flags and Poppy Crosses will be on display until 3 p.m. For more information contact Lakewood Memorial Park at 209-883-0411.
MI-WOK VILLAGE
What: Mi-Wok Prescribed Burn
When: Continous
Where: Stanislaus National Forest
Info: The United States Forest Service for the Pacific Southwest Region plans a prescribed burn of up to 140 acres along Forest Road 3N24, off Italian Bar Road (Forest Road 2N63) south of Deer Creek; Township 3 North, Range 16 East, Section 29. The prescribed burn may begin May 21 and continue through spring as long as conditions allow. For more information call 209-532-3671, 209-586-3234 or visit fs.usda.gov/stanislaus.
NEWMAN
What: Memorial Day Remembrances
When: Monday, 11 a.m.
Where: Hills Ferry Cemetery, 1334 W Stuhr Road
Info: The Joseph G. Rose Post VFW Auxiliary of Gustine invites the community to Memorial Day ceremonies to honor all veterans. Immediately following the ceremony there will be “American Pies,” served at the VFW Hall, 145 5th St., Gustine.
RIVERBANK
What: City of Riverbank Memorial Day
When: Monday, 11:30 a.m.
Where: Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St.
Info: The City of Riverbank presents a “Memorial Day Salute to Our Heroes.” The community is invited to honor veterans at the Veterans Memorial Wall at the front of the Community Center. Activities include guest delegate speakers, prayer, Presentation of Colors, laying of the wreath at the wall, music and light refreshments. For more information contact Cheryl Stefani at 209-863-7122, or visit City Hall North, 6707 Third St., Suite A.
