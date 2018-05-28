Remembering the fallen with flowers

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199 and the American Legion on Monday May 28, 2018, held their annual drop of flowers from Modesto's Seventh Street Bridge into the Tuolumne River to honor those lost at sea.
About 100 people, including an honor guard of military veterans, attended the Memorial Day event that has been held there for about 15 years, said Kevin Aqueche, commander of VFW Post 3199.
A wreath and flowers were dropped into the river as a symbolic gesture for military service men and women who died at sea, Aqueche said, but the event also is intended to honor all veterans.
The ceremony began on the south side of the bridge with the honor guard marching north until they're above the water.
He said in attendance Monday were veterans who served in the Korean War, Vietnam War and World War II. He said the group of organizers want the event to appeal to more young people.
"So, they know Memorial Day isn't just a day off to barbecue," Aqueche said. "It's a day to remember those we have lost who defended our country."
Comments