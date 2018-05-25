Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (05/26/18)

MODESTO
What: Leadership Modesto
When: Deadline: Thursday
Where: Online
Info: Leadership Modesto accepting applications for its 2018-19 class. The 10-month program identifies and fosters new and potential community leaders. Applications welcome from all industries. For more information or to download the application, visit www.modchamber.org/leadership-modesto. Applications are due by Thursday, May 31. For additional information, contact the Modesto Chamber of Commerce, 209-577-5757 or email the Steering Committee at leadershipmodesto@gmail.com.
What: AFP Lunch and Learn Program
When: Thursday, June 7, noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Skewers Kabob House, 821 L St.
Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite chapter, meeting on the topic of the Stanislaus County Transfer of Wealth Study and the philanthropic potential within the county, featuring guest speakers Marian Kaanon, President and CEO of Stanislaus Community Foundation and Louis Friedman, attorney specializing in Estate Planning. Cost is $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers; registration by Tuesday, May 29 at 4 p.m. For more information email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit afpyosemite.afpnet.org.
What: Modesto Junior College New Students Day
When: June 14, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: MJC East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: New Student Day is for high school seniors and other first-time students enrolling at MJC. Students meet in the Auditorium of the Performing and Media Arts Center; attendance and campus parking are free. The event provides assistance with applications, orientation, assessment and advising workshops. For more information or to register, call 209-575-6789 or visit www.mjc.edu/news/2018newstudentdays.
PINECREST
What: Experimental Forest Underburn
When: Monday
Where: Stanislaus National Forest
Info: The United States Forest Service for the Pacific Southwest Region is announcing plans for a prescribed burn of approximately half a mile south of Pinecrest, along Forest Road 4N10, adjacent to Crabtree Road on Summit Ranger District. The community is asked not to report it as a wildland fire. The prescribed burn may begin May 28 and continue through June as long as conditions allow. The planned size of the prescribed burn is up to 49 acres. For more information 209-532-3671 or 209-586-3234 or visit fs.usda.gov/stanislaus.
SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY
What: Clean Air Workshop
When: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Various Locations
Info: The San Joaquin Valley Air District invites the public to a workshop to present, discuss, and receive feedback on the identification process for San Joaquin Valley communities recommended for additional clean air resources under Assembly Bill 617. The public may attend the workshop in person at the District’s Fresno office, 1990 E. Gettysburg Ave; via video teleconference at the District’s Modesto office, 4800 Enterprise Way; or Bakersfield office, 34946 Flyover Court. For more information visit www.valleyair.org/community/events.html. To request Spanish interpreting services, contact Maricela Velasquez at 559-230-6000.
SONORA
What: Caution High River Flows
When: Memorial Weekend
Where: Stanislaus River below Goodwin Dam
Info: The Bureau of Reclamation is alerting the public to take extra safety precautions this Memorial Day weekend due to high flows. River flows were ramped up May 10 and will be maintained through the end of May, creating hazardous conditions for river recreation. Recreationists in or along the Stanislaus River downstream from Goodwin Dam to the confluence of the San Joaquin and Stanislaus Rivers should take safety precautions. Earlier this month, the Oakdale Irrigation District and South San Joaquin Irrigation District requested Reclamation increase releases from Goodwin Dam to 3,000 cubic feet per second. For more information on the Stanislaus River and daily reservoir operations, visit Reclamation’s Central Valley Operation Office website at www.usbr.gov/mp/cvo/.
100 YEARS AGO: The U.S. Food Administrator in Washington, D.C., sent a telegram to California Local Food Administrators, that a prohibition was in place on the sale of licensed dried fruit products. Stanislaus County Food Administrator Merritt received the notice that until July 15, the sale of dried fruits had to cease. The order included prunes, apples, peaches and raisins.
