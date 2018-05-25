Four, including baby, injured in Tully Road crash in Modesto

Four people, including an infant, were taken to hospitals for treatment after a crash at the intersection of Tully Road and Mount Vernon Drive on Thursday night, according to the Modesto Fire Department.
The crash occurred about 7:15 p.m. and involved a Honda sedan and a Chevy Silverado pickup truck.
Battalion Chief Darin Jesberg's incident report says the four suffered "various levels of trauma." He told The Bee an adult male appeared to be the most seriously injured, with "pretty significant trauma."
A mother and her baby were taken by ambulance mostly as a precaution, he said. The child at the least had a bloodied face from the crash, he said. There was no information on a second female reportedly transported.
A preliminary report from police said both drivers were women. One was northbound on Tully and the other westbound on Mount Vernon. The westbound driver ran the red light at the intersection, police spokeswoman Heather Graves said.
The driver who ran the red light had a suspended driver's license and no proof of insurance, Graves said. She and her passengers suffered moderate to severe injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle and her passengers suffered major injuries and declined to be taken by ambulance, Graves said.
Information on who was in which vehicle and how many people, total, were in the vehicles was not available from police Friday morning. From pictures Modesto Fire took at the scene, it appears the mother and child were in the Honda.
