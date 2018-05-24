Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (05/25/18)

MODESTO
What: Bringing Veterans Together
When: Fridays, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: The Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County invites veterans and guests to its Happy Hour Fridays in the Stanislaus Veterans Center lounge. There will be cocktails and draft beers on hand for purchase, as well as free popcorn. For more information, contact Becky Crow, 209-484-7166.
ARNOLD
What: Arnold Spring Peddler’s Fair
When: Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Bristol’s Ranch House Café, 961 Highway 4
Info: The 40th annual Spring Peddler’s Fair features nearly 70 booths of antiques, collectibles, art, crafts and more. The Arnold Lion’s Club all-you-can eat pancake breakfast is both days from 8 to 11 a.m. for $8. The Peddler’s Fair is free to attend. For more information contact Kim or Mark at 925-372-8961 or email afterthegoldrush@sbcglobal.net.
CERES
What: Memorial Day Flag Raising
When: Monday, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Where: Ceres Memorial Park, 1801 E Whitmore Ave.
Info: The Ceres Post of the American Legion invites the public to its flag raising at 6 a.m., then retiring of the flags at 4:30 p.m. A Memorial Day service will be at 10 a.m. at the cemetery with short presentations from local dignitaries and a rifle salute in honor of fallen heroes. For further information, contact Ceres American Legion Post 491 Commander Shawna Moore 209-595-9821.
HUGHSON
What: Memorial Day Remembrances
When: Monday, 1 p.m.
Where: Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Ave.
Info: The Modesto American Legion Post 74 and Veterans Organizations of Stanislaus County Memorial Day ceremony features the 191st Army Band “Band of the Wild West.” Guest speaker will be Brigadier General Frank Emanuel, CSMR of the California Military Department and others. Avenue of Flags and Poppy Crosses will be on display until 3 p.m. For more information contact Lakewood Memorial Park at 209-883-0411.
NEWMAN
What: Memorial Day Remembrances
When: Monday, 11 a.m.
Where: Hills Ferry Cemetery, 1334 W Stuhr Road
Info: The Joseph G. Rose Post VFW Auxiliary of Gustine invites the community to Memorial Day ceremonies to honor all veterans. Immediately following the ceremony there will be “American Pies,” served at the VFW Hall, 145 5th St., Gustine.
RIVERBANK
What: City of Riverbank Memorial Day
When: Monday, 11:30 a.m.
Where: Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St.
Info: The City of Riverbank presents a “Memorial Day Salute to Our Heroes.”The community is invited to honor veterans at the Veterans Memorial Wall at the front of the Community Center. Activities include guest delegate speakers, prayer, Presentation of Colors, laying of the wreath at the wall, music and light refreshments. For more information contact Cheryl Stefani at 209-863-7122, or visit City Hall North, 6707 Third St., Suite A.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Memorial Day Weekend Chili Cook-Off
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Meadow Plaza, 23000 Meadow Lane
Info: Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce event includes tastings and judging with winners announced at 2:30 p.m. There will be activities for children, vendor booths and more. For more information visits www.twainhartecc.com.
75 YEARS AGO: It was reported that Stanislaus County, at the direction of the Board of Supervisors, planned a $592.70 purchase of land for right-of-way access to build a road in the Crows Landing District. The only protest was from Crows Landing banker George Frank who owned land along the right of way access.
