Family gets good news about wedding ring stolen from Modesto parking lot

Stacia Huggins got her 44-year-old wedding ring back, nine days after it was stolen from a Modesto parking lot.
Daughter Shanna White said Wednesday that a woman turned over the ring following the family's plea that it be returned, "no questions asked."
The Modesto Bee conveyed that plea in a story earlier this week. The ring had been stolen during a break-in of car outside the In-Shape fitness center at McHenry and Floyd avenues on Monday, May 14. The ring had just been repaired.
"I am happy to say that a lady came forward today with my mothers ring!" White said in a Wednesday night email.
As to who returned the ring. White said that to honor the "no questions asked" pledge, she just confirmed it was indeed her mother's and met the woman in a public place to receive it.
Stacia and David Huggins will celebrate their 44th anniversary in June.
