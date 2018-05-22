Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (05/23/18)

MODESTO
What: CPR World Challenge
When: Wednesday, 3 to 7 p.m.
Where: Fr. O'Hare Hall, 1813 Oakdale Road
Info: St. Joseph’s Catholic Church to hold training for compression-only CPR. Members of the public can drop in any time between 3 and 7 p.m. for 15-30 minute sessions. For more information call 209-551-4973 or visit www.stjmod.com.
What: Behavioral Health Board
When: Thursday, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Where: Behavioral Health Scenic Medical Complex, 800 Scenic Drive
Info: Stanislaus County Behavioral Health Board regular meeting in the Redwood Room. For more information call 209-525-6225 or visit stancounty.com/bhrs.
What: Senior Farmer’s Market Program
When: Thursday, 8:30 to 10 a.m.
Where: Modesto Library, 1500 I St.
Info: The Senior Farmer’s Market coupon booklets for ages 60 and older who live in Stanislaus County and have a limited monthly income of $1,860 individual or $2,504 for two. Each booklet contains $20 in coupons that can be used like cash at Certified Farmer’s Markets to purchase fresh fruits, vegetable, honey or edible herbs. First come, first served while supplies last. For more information call the Senior Information Line at 209-558-8698.
ESCALON
What: Lions Club Autumn Cruise Festivities
When: Friday, 5 p.m.
Where: Main Street Park, 1771 Main St.
Info: Lions Club of Escalon event with a DJ and food available for purchase. Admission is free. For more information contact Gary Haskin at 209-604-1280 or visit facebook.com.
PINECREST
What: Experimental Forest Underburn
When: Monday, May 28
Where: Stanislaus National Forest
Info: The United States Forest Service for the Pacific Southwest Region plans a prescribed burn of up to 49 acres located half a mile south of Pinecrest, along Forest Road 4N10, adjacent to Crabtree Road on Summit Ranger District. The prescribed burn will continue through June, as long as conditions allow. For more information 209-532-3671 or 209-586-3234 or visit fs.usda.gov/stanislaus.
RIVERBANK
What: USCIS free workshop on naturalization
When: Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Where: Riverbank Public Library, 3442 Santa Fe St.
Info: Officers from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will present a free one-hour workshop on the naturalization process, civics, English tests, and the rights and responsibilities of U.S. citizenship. There will be a demonstration citizenship test, and free materials will be handed out. For more information, contact USCIS Public Affairs Officer Sharon Rummery, 415-248-8873, or email sharon.rummery@uscis.dhs.gov.
STANISLAUS FOREST
What: Summit Ranger District Prescribed Burn
When: Through June
Where: Stanislaus National Forest
Info: The United States Forest Service for the Pacific Southwest Region plans a prescribed burn up to 1,090 acres approximately 6 miles northeast of Pinecrest, along Forest Road 5N02, in the vicinity of Dry Meadow Fire Station, Township 5N, Range 17E. The prescribed burn will continue through June as long as conditions allow. For more information 209-532-3671 or 209-586-3234 or visit fs.usda.gov/stanislaus.
40 YEARS AGO: Complaints were reported over the Modesto City Schools conduct code at the high school and junior high levels over grading student nonacademic performance. The code had become active at the start of the spring semester and tied citizenship grades to taking part in extracurricular activities such as sports.
