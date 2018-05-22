Modesto, Ceres crews quickly knock down blaze in north Modesto home

An early-morning fire in north Modesto on Tuesday displaced one resident and did an estimated $175,000 in damage, according to the Modesto Fire Department.
About 1:45 a.m., crews from the Modesto and Ceres departments were dispatched to the fire, on the 500 block of Wentworth Lane, just southeast of Sylvan and McHenry avenues.
First on scene saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage of the single-story home. Crews were able to contain the fire to the garage and kitchen areas.
The fire appears to have started in the garage, but the cause has yet to be determined, Modesto Fire reported.
