Hilmar motorcycle rider seriously injured in crash east of Modesto

A 52-year-old Hilmar man suffered major injuries when he crashed his motorcycle on Saturday evening east of Modesto, authorities said.
Alfredo Zapien's motorcycle hit another vehicle while traveling at about 45-50 mph, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.
Zapien was taken to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, the CHP said.
Zapien was riding his 2007 Harley Davidson southbound on Albers Road, south of Dusty Lane at about 6:10 p.m when the accident occurred.
For an unknown reason Zapien allowed the motorcycle to cross the double yellow lines into the northbound lane. Brian Lee Skonovd, 64, of Denair was driving a 2017 Chevrolet northbound.
The front of the motorcycle collided with the left side of the Cheverolet and Zapien was ejected.
Zapien was wearing a full face helmet at the time of the collision. There were no details provided about his injuries.
Skonovd was not injured, the CHP said. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The CHP said alcohol was a factor in the incident, but did not specify any details.
