Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (05/22/18)

MODESTO
What: Senior Mental Health Awareness
When: Tuesday, 2 to 4 p.m.
Where: CareMore Care Center, 1801 H St., Suite C-1
Info: CareMore holds its free Senior Educational Series the third Tuesday of each month for seniors. Mental health awareness and mindfulness is the focus for March; prizes and refreshments. For more information contact Courtney Morse at 209-530-7520 or email courtney.morse@caremore.com or visit caremore.com.
What: Senior Day Dances
When: Thursdays 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: Come out and listen/dance to the warm sounds of Bonnie and the Boys Out Back band. $5 entry fee; $5 sandwich and chips. These dances help to support the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County, the operator of the hall and conference center. For more information, call: 209-343-6292.
What: Modesto Junior College “New Students Day”
When: Thursday, June 14, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: MJC - East Campus, 435 College Avenue
Info: New Student Day is for high school seniors and other first-time students enrolling at MJC. Students meet in the Auditorium of the Performing and Media Arts Center; attendance and campus parking are free. The event provides assistance with application, orientation, assessment and advising workshops. For more information or to register call 209-575-6789 or visit www.mjc.edu/news/2018newstudentdays.
MI-WOK VILLAGE
What: Mi-Wok Prescribed Burn
When: Starting Monday
Where: Stanislaus National Forest
Info: The United States Forest Service for the Pacific Southwest Region is announcing plans for a prescribed burn in the Stanislaus National Forest. The project area is located along Forest Road 3N24, off Italian Bar Road -Forest Road 2N63 - south of Deer Creek. Township 3 North, Range 16 East, Section 29. The community is asked not to report as a wildland fire. The prescribed burn was set to begin May 21 and continue through spring as long as conditions allow. Burning is contingent on weather, fuel moisture, and air quality. The planned size of the prescribed burn is up to 140 acres. For more information 209-532-3671 or 209-586-3234 or visit fs.usda.gov/stanislaus.
SONORA
What: Friends and Neighbors Expo
When: Thursday, June 7, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive
Info: This ninth annual event features resources and programs for community members age 50 and over, sponsored by the Tuolumne County Commission on Aging with Sierra Senior Providers and Friends and Neighbors Magazine. There will be volunteer and activity opportunities as well as health, internet communications, travel and more. Sponsors include Chicken Ranch Casino, Heuton Memorial Chapel, Black Oak Casino and TC Transit. Admission and parking is free; call for a ride at 209-533-0404. For more information call the Sonora Senior Center at 209-533-2622 or visit coasenior.com.
STANISLAUS FOREST
What: Stanislaus National Forest Restrictions
When: Through April 20, 2019
Where: Candy Rock Quarry
Info: Stanislaus National Forest supervisor, Jason Kuiken, signed Forest Order STF 2018-01 limiting the hours shooting enthusiasts may use Candy Rock Quarry on Calaveras Ranger District. The order, which is in effect until April 20, 2019, allows discharging a firearm within the Candy Rock Quarry Shooting Restriction Area only between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The Candy Rock Quarry Shooting Restriction Area includes the Candy Rock Quarry and all National Forest System lands that are 150 yards from the outer boundary of the quarry. To view the forest order and accompanying maps, visit www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/stanislaus.
25 YEARS AGO: It was reported that Manteca Unified School District named four of its teachers “Teacher of the Year”. The teachers were Betsey Dunn, McParland Elementary School, grades K-3; Rhonda Avilla-Franke, Nile Garden Elementary School, grades 4-6; John Dillis, French Camp Elementary School, grades 7-8; and Kathleen Johnson, East Union High School, grades 9-12. All were nominated by fellow faculty members at their respective schools. The winners were selected from a larger group by the district's Educational Program Improvement Committee.
