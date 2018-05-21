Washed-out stretch of Highway 132 near Coulterville reopens

A stretch of Highway 132 near Coulterville reopened to traffic on Friday afternoon, just short of two months after stormwater washed it out on March 22.
A roughly 60-foot section of the road between Granite Springs Road and Piney Creek Road in Mariposa County washed out. A new foundation had to be built before the roadway itself could be repaired, the California Department of Transportation reported.
"The excavation at the site of the State Route 132 washout was 300 feet wide and 50 feet deep," Caltrans spokesman Thomas Lawrence said. Roughly 30,000 cubic yards of material was moved and placed throughout the project, he said.
The $7 million-plus work also required nearly 2 million pounds of concrete and 200 feet of 12-foot culvert pipe, Caltrans said.
The major facets of the work, Lawrence said, included building access roads on both sides of the excavation to allow for personnel, material and equipment to be transported. In preparation for heavy rain that came through a couple of weeks after the washout, crews had to cover the excavated material and then repair the damage that rain caused to access roads.
Caltrans crews also placed culvert pipe and backfilled concrete around the pipe for support.
After backfilling the entire excavation area, Lawrence said, crews finally did paving, striping and hydroseeding, he said. Of the hydroseeding, he said, "You'll see this as a green coloring on the road. It is used for erosion control"
A post on Caltrans' Facebook page Friday addressed broader repair work. "Caltrans crews have cleared drains, installed sand bags where necessary and kept a constant watch over the roadways impacted by the storming throughout Mariposa, Merced, Stanislaus and Tuolumne counties."
