Crews from Modesto and Ceres fire departments battled a blaze in a home on the 2000 block of Somerset Drive on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Modesto Fire Department

Six people displaced by fire in central Modesto home. One taken to hospital

By Deke Farrow

May 21, 2018 08:27 AM

Six people, all adults, were displaced when fire spread through a house in central Modesto on Sunday evening. Two people were home at the time, and one was taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Just after 6 p.m., crews with the Modesto and Ceres fire departments were dispatched to a structure fire on the 2000 block of Somerset Drive, just southwest of Bowen Avenue and the Virginia Corridor Trail.

First crews on scene found heavy smoke coming from a single-family, one-story home. The fire originated in a bedroom, said Andrew Hunter, acting battalion chief with Modesto Fire.

Firefighters quickly contained the blaze, keeping it from getting into the attic space, Hunter said. But it had spread from the bedroom to other rooms of the house. Every room in the roughly 1,200-square-foot residence suffered some damage, he said.

Damage to the home was estimated at $25,000. The cause of the fire remained under investigation Monday morning.

