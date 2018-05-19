Dog vs. dog: K-9s square off in Stanislaus County Sheriff's competition

K-9 canines were put through the paces on Saturday by multiple law enforcement agencies.
The dogs competed in two divisions — narcotics and patrol — during the Stanislaus County Sheriff K-9 Trials at the department's Regional Training Center in Modesto.
The trials are sanctioned by the Western States Police Canine Association. Nearly 100 people turned out to watch the event.
The patrol division had 27 handlers from 14 agencies and the narcotics division had 22 handlers from eight agencies.
Participating agencies included Stanislaus County, Sacramento, Sacramento County, Yuba City, Tracy, Vallejo, Stockton and Livermore.
Comments