Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (05/20/18)

MODESTO
What: Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group
When: Monday, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road
Info: Monthly meeting for those suffering from peripheral-neuropathy, their caretakers and supporters. Featured guest speaker will be Bev Anderson, leader of the Western Neuropathy Association, on the latest treatments for neuropathy pain. For more information contact Ray at 209-634-4373.
Who: Modesto School Board Special Meeting
When: Monday, 5 p.m.
Where: Staff Development Office, 425 Locust St.
Info: Modesto City Schools holds special meeting and workshop on the budget for the next school year. The meeting opens with a reception for 2017-18 retirees; closed session at 5:20 p.m.; budget workshop at 6 p.m.. For more information call 209-574-1616 or visit www.mcs4kids.com.
What: Central Valley Democratic Club Meeting
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: McHenry Bowl, 3700 McHenry Ave.
Info: The club invites the public to its next meeting in the McHenry Bowl South Hall conference room. For more information email the club at contact@centralvalleydemocraticclub.com or visit centralvalleydemocraticclub.com.
PATTERSON
Who: Patterson School Board meeting
When: Monday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Patterson JUSD, 510 Keystone Blvd.
Info: The Patterson Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees regular meeting begins in closed session at 6:30 p.m.; regular meeting starts at 7 p.m. For agenda information, visit patterson.agendaonline.net/public. For district information, call 209-895-7700.
SALIDA
What: Veterans Advisory Commission Meeting
When: Monday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road
Info: The Stanislaus County Veterans Advisory Commission meets the fourth Monday of every month. The commission represents all veterans in Stanislaus County by advising the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors. Members of the public are welcome to attend and to volunteer. For more information contact Joe Madden at 209-914-4764.
SONORA
What: Friends and Neighbors Expo
When: Thursday, June 7, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive
Info: Ninth annual event features resources and programs for community members ages 50 and over, sponsored by the Tuolumne County Commission on Aging with Sierra Senior Providers and Friends and Neighbors Magazine. There will be volunteer and activity opportunities as well as information on health, internet communications, travel and more. Admission and parking is free, call for a ride at 209-533-0404. For more information call the Sonora Senior Center at 209-533-2622 or visit coasenior.com.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: IHOP Restaurant, 1625 Countryside Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
Comments