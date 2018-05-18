Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (05/19/18)

MODESTO
What: 6 Cups to College Mentoring Program
When: Tuesday, 11:30 to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Office of Education, 1100 H St.
Info: SCOE seeks mentors for program that pairs community members with high school students who would benefit from assistance with college and career guidance. Matched by gender and, when possible, by college major/career interest. Orientations in the Patterson Room. For more information call 209-238-1717 or visit www.stancoe.org/6Cups.
What: Modesto Kiwanis Club meeting
When: Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Famiglia Bistro, 2501 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Modesto Kiwanis invites the public to its lunch meeting. Each week the club as a new presentation and discussions about upcoming club events. Seats are limited and reservations are required. Lunch is $15. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact President Jeremiah Williams 209-568-3096.
What: Modesto Junior College New Students Day
When: Thursday, June 14, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: MJC East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: New Student Day is for high school seniors and other first-time students enrolling at MJC. Students meet in the Auditorium of the Performing and Media Arts Center; attendance and campus parking are free. The event provides assistance with applications, orientation, assessment and advising workshops. For more information or to register call 209-575-6789 or visit www.mjc.edu/news/2018newstudentdays.
RIVERBANK
What: USCIS free workshop on naturalization
When: Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Where: Riverbank Public Library, 3442 Santa Fe St.
Info: Officers from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will present a free one-hour workshop on the naturalization process, civics, English tests and the rights and responsibilities of U.S. citizenship. There will be a demonstration citizenship test and free materials will be handed out. For more information contact USCIS Public Affairs Officer Sharon Rummery, 415-248-8873 or email sharon.rummery@uscis.dhs.gov.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: IHOP Restaurant, 1625 Countryside Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
100 YEARS AGO: It was announced that the constable of Waterford, L. B. Wilson, would seek re-election in the August primary. Wilson, of Empire, had been the constable for 4 years, first serving as deputy constable under Fred Voiht.
