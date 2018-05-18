Burn victim airlifted after reported blast at Riverbank Home Depot

A man burned in some type of blast outside the Home Depot store in Riverbank on Thursday was airlifted to a Sacramento medical center for treatment.
A relative posted on Facebook that the man was a customer and the incident happened in the parking lot. The Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District confirmed that a helicopter was called to the area of the store to transport the burn victim.
A fire district paramedic engine responded around 4 p.m. Thursday to the store on a report of a male with burns, according to public information officer Carissa Higginbotham. The victim was found in the parking lot with severe burns to his face. He told officials that he was trying to cut a piece of rope by burning it when an explosion occurred, she said.
The store, at 5230 Squire Wells Road, is in the Crossroads at Riverbank shopping center at the northeast corner of Oakdale and Claribel roads.
Comments