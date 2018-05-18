Teen bicyclist not wearing helmet airlifted after being struck by car

A 13-year-old boy was badly hurt when he rode his bike into the path of an oncoming car in Tuolumne on Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened about 5:15 p.m. on Tuolumne road west of Pine Street. Sonora resident Katherine Nutter, 53, was driving a 2006 Kia west when the boy rode his BMX-style bike north across Tuolumne Road and was struck.
Logan Garner was hit by the front bumper and thrown onto the hood and windshield of the car, then fell to the ground, said Officer Faustino Pulido, spokesman for the Sonora-area office of the California Highway Patrol.
The teen was not wearing a helmet and was taken by air ambulance to the children's hospital at the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento. Pulido could not speak to the specific injuries Logan suffered, but said they were major.
