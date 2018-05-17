Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (05/18/18)

MODESTO
What: Tex-Mex in the Plaza
When: Friday, 5 to 9 p.m.
Where: Tenth Street Plaza, 1010 10th St.
Info: The Downtown Improvement District’s Friday Music in the Plaza series continues with family friendly activities and entertainment, information booths and vendors. Live music from Texas Funk from 7 to 9 p.m. Dia de Los Muertos artist John S. Huerta Arte will have his art on display. For more information, call 209-585-6590 or visit modestodid.com or facebook.com.
What: VFW Buddy Poppy Donation Drive
When: Saturday, May 19, and Saturday, May 26, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Designated Locations
Info: The Modesto Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199 will conduct its annual Buddy Poppy drive with donations going to the Veteran's Relief Fund to help veterans and their families. The donation drive will be both Saturdays at Save Mart at Oakdale Road and Standiford Avenue and at Walmart on Coffee Road. For more information, call the Post 3199 office at 209-537-3360 or visit vfw3199.org.
What: Sacred Jazz Concert
When: Sunday, 7 p.m.
Where: First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St.
Info: The First United Methodist Church presents its Downtown Music Series with a sacred jazz concert led by Jamie Dubberly. Tickets are $15 for general admission; $10 students. Box office opens at 6:30 p.m.; call 209-522-9046.
MANTECA
What: Construction Job Fair
When: Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Manteca Transit Center, 220 Moffat Blvd.
Info: Those with construction experience are encouraged to attend a free job fair at the Manteca Transit Center. No registration is required and applicants are encouraged to bring their families; complimentary refreshments will be available. For more information visit oe3.org or unitedcontractors.org.
OAKDALE
What: Barn Extravaganza by ASTRO Thrift & Gift Shop
When: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: ASTRO Barn, 10610 Gibbs Drive
Info: Clearance sale of barn full of overflow items donated to ASTRO Thrift & Gift Shop. Mobile barista and food truck on site along with pet adoptions. ASTRO Volunteers raise funds to help place homeless animals into homes. For more information, call the shop at 209-605-8100 or visit facebook.com/ASTROThriftAndGiftShop.
SALIDA
What: Veterans Advisory Commission Meeting
When: Monday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road
Info: The Stanislaus County Veterans Advisory Commission meets the fourth Monday of every month. The commission represents all veterans in Stanislaus County by advising the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors. Members of the public are welcome to attend and to volunteer. For more information contact Joe Madden at 209-914-4764.
STANISLAUS FOREST
What: Stanislaus National Forest Restrictions
When: Through April 20, 2019
Where: Candy Rock Quarry
Info: Stanislaus National Forest supervisor Jason Kuiken signed Forest Order STF 2018-01 limiting the hours shooting enthusiasts may use Candy Rock Quarry, Calaveras Ranger District. The order, in effect until April 20, 2019, allows discharging a firearm only between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. To view the forest order and accompanying maps, visit www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/stanislaus.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: IHOP Restaurant, 1625 Countryside Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Twain Harte a la Carte
When: Saturday, 5 to 7 p.m.
Where: Meadow Plaza, Downtown Twain Harte
Info: Soroptimist International of Twain Harte’s 22nd annual event with wines, gourmet meal, silent and live auctions. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at the Twain Harte branches of El Dorado Savings Bank or Umpqua Bank. For more information call 209-536-9227 or email twainhartesoroptimist@gmail.com or visit www.twainhartesoroptimist.org.
