Three injured when car hits pedestrian, crashes into bank near Modesto mall

Three people were hurt when a car hit a pedestrian and crashed through a bank in north Modesto on Thursday afternoon. The pedestrian, a 56-year-old woman, was critically injured, authorities said.
Emergency responders were called to the Wells Fargo on Dale Road at 2:03 p.m., according to Modesto Fire Department Battalion Chief Darin Jesberg. The bank branch is located across the street from Vintage Faire Mall.
The driver had pulled in to park and slowed almost to a stop before accelerating onto the sidewalk and into the building, said Modesto Police Sgt. Gary Crawford, adding it looked like she mistook the gas pedal for the brake. The car hit a woman who was walking on the sidewalk with her husband and then crashed through the glass wall of the bank.
Three people were in the car when the accident occurred: the woman driving, her husband, and a child in a car seat. The woman and child were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with critical injuries; her condition was not immediately available Thursday afternoon.
Nobody inside the bank was hurt, Crawford said. Five minutes before the accident, 12 people were in a meeting around a conference table in the room where the car crashed through the wall.
The bank was temporarily closed while a tow truck driver responded to remove the car, which ended up completely inside.
