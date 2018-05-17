Three injured when car hits pedestrian, crashes into bank near Modesto mall

SHARE COPY LINK Three people were hurt when a car hit a pedestrian and crashed through a bank in north Modesto on Thursday afternoon. The pedestrian, a 56-year-old woman, was critically injured, authorities said. Andy Alfaro and Marijke Rowland aalfaro@modbee.com

