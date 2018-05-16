Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (05/17/18)

MODESTO
What: Tex-Mex in the Plaza
When: Friday, 5 to 9 p.m.
Where: Tenth Street Plaza, 1010 10th St.
Info: The Downtown Improvement District’s Friday Music in the Plaza series continues with family friendly activities and entertainment, information booths and vendors. Live music from Texas Funk from 7 to 9 p.m. Dia de Los Muertos artist John S. Huerta Arte will have his art on display. For more information, call 209-585-6590 or visit modestodid.com or facebook.com.
What: Yokuts Group/Sierra Club Meeting
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: College Avenue United Church of Christ, 1341 College Ave.
Info: Guest speaker will be Sandy Emerson on divesting from institutions that support fossil fuels. Refreshments and socializing at 6:45 p.m. with meeting to follow in Fellowship Hall. Free, nonmembers welcome. For more information call Elaine 209-300-4253.
What: Modesto Peace/Life Center Fundraiser
When: Friday, 7 to 8 p.m.
Where: The Mistlin Gallery, 1015 J St.
Info: New community radio station KCBP will hold a fundraiser featuring art donated from local artists and from the private collection of Ed Bearden, former Poet Laureate of Stanislaus County. This is a free event open to the public. KCBP’s goal is to raise $150,000 for start-up and construction costs to bring community radio to the greater Stanislaus area. For more information contact Pegasus 209-286-6326 or email fundraising@kcbpradio.org.
What: Choral and Handbell Concert
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St.
Info: The First United Methodist Church presents its Downtown Music Series with a variety of choral and handbell music. Tickets are $10 for general admission. Box office opens at 7 p.m.; call 209-522-9046.
MI-WOK VILLAGE
What: Mi-Wok Prescribed Burn
When: Monday, May 21
Where: Stanislaus National Forest
Info: The United States Forest Service for the Pacific Southwest Region plans a prescribed burn of up to 140 acres along Forest Road 3N24, off Italian Bar Road (Forest Road 2N63) south of Deer Creek; Township 3 North, Range 16 East, Section 29. The prescribed burn may begin May 21 and continue through spring as long as conditions allow. For more information call 209-532-3671, 209-586-3234 or visit fs.usda.gov/stanislaus.
OAKDALE
What: Barn Extravaganza by ASTRO Thrift & Gift Shop
When: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: ASTRO Barn, 10610 Gibbs Drive
Info: Clearance sale of barn full of overflow items donated to ASTRO Thrift & Gift Shop. Mobile barista and food truck on site along with pet adoptions. ASTRO Volunteers raise funds to help place homeless animals into homes. For more information, call the shop at 209-605-8100 or visit facebook.com/ASTROThriftAndGiftShop.
RIVERBANK
What: Riverbank Historical Museum Breakfast
When: Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St.
Info: Omelet breakfast funds will go toward efforts to expand the Riverbank Historical Museum. Tickets are available at City Hall, the museum, O'Brien's Market, Farmers Insurance (Riverbank location only) and at the door. Cost is $10; $5 ages 6 and under. For more information call 209-869-7161 or visit riverbankhistoricmuseum.com.
50 YEARS AGO: It was reported that 100 Empire residents joined to oppose a landfill-to-golf-course project in the community. The project was proposed by the City of Modesto to build a sanitary landfill to ultimately be converted to a golf course when filled to capacity over a 15 year period.
