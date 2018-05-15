Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (05/16/18)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Junior College Nursing Alumni Association dinner
When: Thursday, 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Fundraising dinner in the Mary Stuart Rogers Student Center will recognize outstanding nurses who serve the local area. Four scholarships will be awarded, including two $1,000 scholarships donated by the family of Lupe Perez, a graduate of MJC’s first nursing class in 1965. Cost is $30 for adults, $15 for students and seniors and $10 for ages 12 and under. Funds raised are used to support scholarships and resources for nursing students. Contact Bonnie Costello at 209-575-6548 or costellob@mjc.edu.
What: Modesto Computer Users Group Technology Workshop
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: Round Table Pizza, 3848 McHenry Ave.
Info: Terry Fix will speak on “Internet Privacy: Is the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) the Answer to our Internet Privacy Concerns?” The public is invited; admission is free, dinner optional. For more information, call Fix at 209-524-8062 or email at fixterence@gmail.com..
HICKMAN
What: Hickman Charter School Information Meeting
When: Thursday, 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Hickman Charter School, 13306 Fourth St.
Info: Information for those interested in enrolling their children for the upcoming school year. For more, call 209-874-9070 or visit hcs.hickmanschools.org or facebook.com/hickmancharterschool.
RIVERBANK
What: Community Nature Walk
When: Saturday, 9 to 11 a.m.
Where: Jacob Myers Park, 23655 S. Santa Fe Road
Info: Audubon and Sierra Club members lead a free two-mile walk along the Stanislaus River at Jacob Myers Park in Riverbank. The group will depart at 9 a.m. from the parking lot at the park. For more information, contact Elaine 209-300-4253 or email Ralph at sharks_hockey_maniac@yahoo.com.
SONORA
What: Central Sierra Audubon Society Meeting
When: Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne County Library, 480 Greenley Road
Info: Tom Hahn, UC Davis biology faculty member, will talk about the sounds bird species make. The next morning, Hahn will lead a field outing on the Confidence Trail. For more information contact David Harden at 209-533-1668.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Twain Harte a la Carte
When: Saturday, 5 to 7 p.m.
Where: Meadow Plaza, Downtown Twain Harte
Info: Soroptimist International of Twain Harte’s 22nd annual event with wines, gourmet meal, silent and live auctions. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at the Twain Harte branches of El Dorado Savings Bank or Umpqua Bank. For more information call 209-536-9227 or email twainhartesoroptimist@gmail.com or visit www.twainhartesoroptimist.org.
40 YEARS AGO: It was reported that Stanislaus County’s unemployment rate for April fell to 13.8 percent from 16.2 percent in March. The lower rate was attributed to farmers and cannery workers returning to work. Rates for other regional counties included 12.1 percent in San Joaquin County; 13.4 percent in Merced County; and 13.5 percent in Tuolumne County.
