Fire displaces nine residents from group home in northwest Modesto

A fire Monday night displaced nine residents of a group home west of Carver Road, the Modesto Fire Department reported.
No one was injured in the fire, which was reported at about 8:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Robbie Avenue, said Acting Battalion Chief Andrew Hunter. It did an estimated $20,000 worth of damage, he said.
An inspection will determine when the residents can return, Hunter said, and it's possible the American Red Cross could arrange temporary housing.
Details on the type of group home were not available Monday night. The management declined to comment at the scene.
The fire was controlled fairly quickly with the help of the Ceres Fire Department, Hunter said. The cause is under investigation.
