Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (05/15/18)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Parkinson's Support Group
When: Wednesday, 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Where: Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road
Info: The group will hold its monthly meeting at the church’s Telle Education Center. Those suffering from the disease, family members and caregivers are welcome. The guest speaker will be Jan Jordison of Community Hospice. After the presentation, there will be individual Circles of Sharing for caregivers and those with Parkinson's. Light refreshments available. Call 209-526-6184, or email modestoparkinsons@gmail.com.
What: Volunteer Information Session
When: Wednesday, 5 p.m.
Where: Parent Resource Center, 811 5th St.
Info: Learn more about volunteer opportunities at the non-profit Parent Resource Center (PRC) during an information session. It covers volunteer duties as well as confidentiality requirements and expectations of volunteers. Duties may include child care, office support, reception desk, food pick up and other various duties. Volunteers need to be a minimum of 14 years old to participate. To sign up for the information session, call Tania at 209- 549-8193, Ext. 107 or visit www.prcfamilies.org.
What: Latino Emergency Council Meeting
When: Friday, 8:15 a.m.
Where: El Concilo Community Center, 1314 H St.
Info: Guest speaker will be Meteorologist Idamis Del Valle Martinez from the National Weather Service, Sacramento. Del Valle Martinez will discuss weather disasters and outlook for the region. Contact Dale Butler at 209-613-1058.
What: Tex-Mex in the Plaza
When: Friday, 5 to 9 p.m.
Where: Tenth Street Plaza, 1010 10th St.
Info: The Downtown Improvement District’s (DID) Friday Music in the Plaza series continues with live music from Texas Funk from 7 to 9 p.m. From 5 to 9 p.m., family friendly activites including face painting – for a fee – pinatas, ballet folkloric dancers; plus information booths and various other vendors. Dia de Los Muertos artist John S Huerta Arte, designer of the California Lottery scratcher Dia de Los Muertos, will have his art on display. Music and activities made possible by DID, American GI Forum, Central Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Dia De Los Muertos-Modesto. For more information, call 209-585-6590 or visit modestodid.com or facebook.com.
MI-WOK VILLAGE
What: Mi-Wok and Summit District Ranger Meeting
When: Tuesday, 5 p.m.
Where: Mi-Wok Ranger District office, 24695 Highway 108
Info: Forest Supervisor Jason Kuiken will introduce Ranger Sarah LaPlante as the new Mi-Wok and Summit District and will hold a public meeting at the Mi-Wok Ranger District conference room. Residents are invited to meet LaPlante, who recently became the ranger for both 108 corridor districts, to discuss issues impacting their communities. LaPlante has worked for the U.S. Forest Service for more than 10 years, most recently as deputy district ranger for the High Sierra Ranger District on the Sierra National Forest. For more information, contact Diana J. Fredlund at 209-288-6261.
RIVERBANK
What: USCIS free workshop on naturalization
When: Wednesday, May 23, 6 p.m.
Where: Riverbank Public Library, 3442 Santa Fe St.
Info: Officers from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will present a free one-hour event covering the naturalization process, civics and English tests, and the rights and responsibilities of U.S. citizenship. A demonstration citizenship test will be performed, and free materials will be distributed. For more information, contact Sharon Rummery at 415-248-8873 or email sharon.rummery@uscis.dhs.gov.
25 YEARS AGO: It was reported Yosemite National Park would consider locking its gates to traffic on Memorial Day weekend, including designated days in the summer. Park officials estimated they would close the gates if total vehicles reached between 4,000 and 5,000. The gates at Big Oak Flat, El Portal and Wawona would close for three-hour intervals and visitors would have been turned away. On Memorial Day weekend in 1992, 8,593 vehicles filled the valley, with the total of 33,075 vehicles for the weekend.
