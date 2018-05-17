Modesto's rental housing inspection proposal: Will it help tenants or hurt landlords?

Kim Martinez, a community organizer with Faith In Stanislaus speaks with tenants in a rental apartment about their concerns Monday afternoon, May 14, 2018 in west Modesto, Calif. A Modesto City Council committee heard a proposal Monday evening, about an inspection program that would ensure that landlords at rental properties meet basic standards for their tenants including, working plumbing, heating, pest control, etc. Joan Barnett Lee jlee@modbee.com