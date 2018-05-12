Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (05/13/18)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Kiwanis Club meeting
When: Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Famiglia Bistro, 2501 McHenry Ave.
Info: Presentations and discussions about upcoming club events. Seats are limited, reservations required. Lunch is $15. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact President Jeremiah Williams 209-568-3096.
What: Miss Stanislaus Spirit Pageant
When: Deadline: Friday, May 18
Where: Online
Info: The Second Annual Miss Stanislaus Spirit Pageant is presented by the Modesto Lions 500 Club and the Society for disAbilities. The pageant is open to girls ages 5 to 22, with disabilities. The pageant will be Saturday, June 2, at 1:30 p.m. For more information and guidelines call 209-524-3536 or visit societyfordisabilities.org.
What: Successor Agency Oversight Board
When: Deadline: Friday, May 18
Where: Online
Info: The Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors seeks applicants to fill one opening on the Stanislaus Countywide Successor Agency Oversight Board. Submit applications to the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, 1010 10th St., Suite 6700, Modesto, 95354 or fax to 209-525-4420. Applications also available online at http://www.stancounty.com/board/boards-commissions.shtm. For more information, contact the Clerk of the Board Office at 209-525-4494.
OAKDALE
What: Oakdale Garden Club Field Trip
When: Tuesday, 9:30 a.m.
Where: Oakdale City Parking Lot, South Yosemite Avenue and East G Street
Info: Visit to the Frantz Garden Center in Hickman. Meet at the parking lot by 9:30 a.m. After the tour, the group will have a no-host lunch at the Fruit Yard Restaurant. For more information call Karen at 209-848-2231 or visit facebook.com/OakdaleGardenClub.
RIVERBANK
What: Riverbank Historical Museum Breakfast
When: Saturday, May 20, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe Street
Info: Omelet breakfast funds will go toward efforts to expand the Riverbank Historical Museum. Tickets are available at City Hall, the museum, O'Brien's Market, Farmers Insurance (Riverbank location only) and at the door. Cost is $10; $5 ages 6 and under. For more information call 209-869-7161 or visit riverbankhistoricmuseum.com.
SONORA
What: Friends and Neighbors Expo
When: Thursday, June 7, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive
Info: This ninth annual event features resources and programs for community members age 50 and over, sponsored by the Tuolumne County Commission on Aging with Sierra Senior Providers and Friends and Neighbors Magazine. There will be volunteer and activity opportunities as well as health, internet communications, travel and more. Sponsors include Chicken Ranch Casino, Heuton Memorial Chapel, Black Oak Casino and TC Transit. Admission and parking is free, call for a ride at 209-533-0404. For more information call the Sonora Senior Center at 209-533-2622 or visit coasenior.com.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: IHOP Restaurant, 1625 Countryside Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
