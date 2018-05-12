A woman's lighter was taken away from her in Modesto. An arrest for arson followed

A woman was arrested on arson charges Friday in Modesto after another person took away her lighter and called authorities, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department.
Michelle Maria Lyles, 46, was arrested just after 11:30 a.m. Friday, according to Sheriff's Department spokesman Sgt. Anthony Bejaran. She reportedly was seen walking through a field at South Santa Ana Avenue and Hyde Street in Modesto and lit it on fire.
Bejaran said Lyles then walked eastbound on Hyde Street and, while near another person, tried to light the dry grass on fire there. The person took the lighter from Lyles and she was detained by people at the scene. They walked her to the Modesto Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office was called, he said.
Bejaran did not have estimates on the damage caused by the field fire.
