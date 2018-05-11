Members of the Beyer High School Black Student Union played a game of basketball against Modesto Police Department officers on Friday, May 11, 2018.
Members of the Beyer High School Black Student Union played a game of basketball against Modesto Police Department officers on Friday, May 11, 2018. Modesto Police Department
Members of the Beyer High School Black Student Union played a game of basketball against Modesto Police Department officers on Friday, May 11, 2018. Modesto Police Department

News

Cops hit the court to play students at a Modesto high school

By Deke Farrow

jfarrow@modbee.com

May 11, 2018 05:11 PM

For the second year, officers from the Modesto Police Department took to the Beyer High basketball court to engage the school's Black Student Union members in a fun game.

The old guys edged out the youth 33 to 27, but it's not about winning. "This is about building relationships with our teens," said Lt. Steve Stanfield, who helped organize the game. "They are so valuable to our community and we want them to have relationships with our officers so they know we care about them and want to be there for them.

"We want our youth and teens to know us before they need us."

  Comments  