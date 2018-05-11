Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (05/12/18)

MODESTO
What: Democratic Women’s Club Meeting
When: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Denny's Conference Room, 1525 McHenry Ave.
Info: Regular meeting with guest speaker Lindsey Bird, Language Institute Program Coordinator at Davis High School, who will talk on “Educational Equity: Barriers to Immigrant and Refugee Access.” For more information contact Patty Hughes at 209-303-4042.
What: Soroptimist Spring Fundraiser
When: Saturday, 5 p.m.
Where: Seasons Event Center, 945 McHenry Ave.
Info: Soroptimist International of Modesto presents its 30th annual Spring Fundraiser event. Cocktails and socializing before dinner; raffle, auction and live entertainment. Tickets are $50. For more information contact 209-324-7144.
What: Miss Stanislaus Spirit Pageant
When: Deadline: Friday, May 18
Where: Online
Info: The Second Annual Miss Stanislaus Spirit Pageant is presented by the Modesto Lions 500 Club and the Society for disAbilities. The pageant is open to girls ages 5 to 22, with disabilities. The pageant will be Saturday, June 2, at 1:30 p.m. For more information and guidelines call 209-524-3536 or visit societyfordisabilities.org.
HICKMAN
What: Hickman Charter School Information Meeting
When: Thursday, 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Hickman Charter School, 13306 Fourth St.
Info: Information for those interested in enrolling their children for the upcoming school year. For more, call 209-874-9070 or visit hcs.hickmanschools.org or facebook.com/hickmancharterschool.
LA GRANGE
What: Odd Fellows Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 to 11 a.m.
Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge 65, invites the public for biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets and all-you-can-eat pancakes with coffee and orange juice. Cost is $6 adults, $3 ages 7 to 12, free ages 6 and under. For more information call Chris at 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.
RIVERBANK
What: Meeting of the Compassionate Friends
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: 2201 Morrill Road
Info: This support group is for families whose children have died at any age, from any cause and meets the second Monday of each month. First time attendees call 209-622-6786 before attending or email tcfmodestoriverbank@gmail.com.
TURLOCK
What: Art Quilts Gallery Talk
When: Sunday, 2 p.m.
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: Studio Art Quilts Associates members Geri Patterson-Kutras, Lin Schiffner, Cathie Hoover and Jen Landau will discuss their work featured in “Art Quilts: Works by Members of the Studio Art Quilt Associates” and answer questions. Admission is free. For more information call 209-632-5761 or visit carnegieartsturlock.org.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Twain Harte a la Carte
When: Saturday, May 19, 5 to 7 p.m.
Where: Meadow Plaza, Downtown Twain Harte
Info: Soroptimist International of Twain Harte’s 22nd annual event with wines, gourmet meal, silent and live auctions. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at the Twain Harte branches of El Dorado Savings Bank or Umpqua Bank. For more information call 209-536-9227 or email twainhartesoroptimist@gmail.com or visit www.twainhartesoroptimist.org.
100 YEARS AGO: The Star Theater announced its two featured films for the weekend: “The Eagles Eye” and “Wild and Woolly” (1917), staring Douglas Fairbanks.
