Modesto wheelchair charity needs new warehouse. Benefit show Saturday.

The Portal, a Modesto venue for benefit concerts by the nonprofit Uncle Lonny Presents, is having its "last waltz" on Saturday, says its Facebook page. The Portal, which opened in 2015, is closing because the warehouse space that houses it and Hope Haven West has been sold, said Kevin Carroll, spokesman for Uncle Lonny Presents.
Saturday's show, co-presented by Jon Camp, is the fifth annual Let's Celebrate Life — Reunion of the Souls. It will benefit Hope Haven West, which provides wheelchairs to disabled children and adults in developing nations across the globe. Hope Haven West and Uncle Lonny Presents both were begun by longtime Ceres resident Lonny Davis.
Celebrate Life will have music on two stages. Inside will be Threshold, Triple D and Live Again; outside will be Tiffany Rose & Outlaw Hearts, Mattea Overstreet and Kayla Just.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the all-ages event. Music starts at 6:30. Admission is $10.
Catering is by Southeast Asia Grill, and beer, wine, soda and water will be sold.
The Portal is at 1324 Coldwell Ave., Modesto, though not for long. "We're in the throes of trying to find a new place" for at least Hope Haven West, though not necessarily the Portal, Carroll said. "If somebody has a warehouse we can utilize, that would be great."
At another venue, downtown Modesto's State Theatre, the nonprofit's annual fundraiser Uncle Lonny's Birthday Bash will be held June 8. The 7 p.m. show features the Neil Young tribute band Tribe of the Red Horse, along with The Milk House Boys.
Doors open at 6. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. The State is at 1307 J St.
For more information call 209-538-1496 or visit www.unclelonnypresents.com.
