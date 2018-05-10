Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (05/11/18)

MODESTO
What: Seniors Gala Ball
When: Friday, 5 to 9 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road
Info: The Stanislaus County Commission on Aging invites the public to its first Seniors Gala Ball fundraiser where the commission and the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors will honor five outstanding senior citizens: Ernest Ray Richardson, Joe Madden, Sterling Fountain, Bill and Marsha Silveira and Delores Raymundo. There will be live music, appetizers, a dessert table and a no-host bar. Tickets may be purchased at will call; or by contacting Maggie Mejia at 209-303-2664 or Martha Martin at 209-578-5097. All proceeds benefit the Stanislaus County Seniors Foundation.
What: Ride for Mom
When: Saturday, 7 a.m.
Where: Johansen High School, 641 Norseman Drive
Info: The seventh annual Ride for Mom, sponsored by Doctors Medical Center, promotes healthy lifestyle choices while raising funds for several local nonprofit agencies. The event will feature three rides: 10-, 35- and 77-mile routes. There will be a support and gear vehicle, maps and route markings, and a catered lunch provided by Greens on 10th. Early check-in and a pre-ride social gathering will be Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Greens on Tenth in Modesto. For more information, email info@rideformom.com; visit rideformom.com or www. facebook.com/rideformom; or register at www.active.com.
What: Boys & Girls Clubs Rib Cook-Off
When: Saturday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Home of Stephen and Ann Endsley
Info: Who’s the better cook – cops or firefighters? You can be the judge as they face off against one another for this fundraiser. Tickets are $50 and are available by calling 209-222-5826 or going online to www.bgcstan.clubevent.info. Last year, police officers won for best ribs, while firefighters won best chili.
What: Special Needs in My City Parent Support Meeting
When: Thursday
Where: RSVP at snimc@ snimcity.com for details
Info: Special Needs In My City Inc., a nonprofit initiative, is a one-stop online resource center for families with individuals with special needs. To find out more about resources and events for children of all ages; their special needs podcast; or to attend their monthly parent support meetings or simply connect with other parent, visit specialneedsinmycity.com or email snimc@snimcity.com.
COULTERVILLE
What: Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 a.m.
Where: Coulterville Old Schoolhouse, corner of Broadway and Cemetery streets
Info: The Northern Mariposa County History Center holds its Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast with pancakes, eggs, ham or sausage, and fresh fruit. Hot coffee, tea, cocoa, orange juice and milk are available. Adults $5, children $3, family of four $15. Proceeds cover operating expenses of the Coulterville museum. For more information, call 209-878-3015 or visit coultervillehistorycenter.org.
JAMESTOWN
What: Railtown 1897 Mother’s Day
When: Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Where: Railtown 1897 State Historic Park, 10501 Reservoir Road
Info: The six-mile, 45-minute round-trip ride takes passengers through the Gold Country foothills. Luxury lounge coach No. 2901 will be available on a first come, first served basis. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.railtown1897.org. Train ride tickets include park admission. Park-only admission is $5 adults, $3 ages 6-17, free ages five and under. For more information, call 209-984-3953..
75 YEARS AGO: The Strand Theater announced its double horror show with the films “The Mummy’s Tomb” (1942), starring Lon Chaney, Dick Foram and Elyse Knox, and “Night Monster” (1942), starring Bela Lugosi, Irene Hervey and Ralph Morgan.
