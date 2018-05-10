Multi-car chain reaction accident snarls traffic on Highway 99

A multi-car accident snarled traffic for more than an hour on Highway 99 in Modesto Thursday afternoon.
Calls came in at about 12:45 p.m. for an accident involving four to five vehicles just south of the Tuolumne Boulevard exit on Highway 99, with one car overturned. California Highway Patrol, fire and AMR personnel were called to the scene, and found about eight cars involved in five chain-reaction collisions along the bridge over the Tuolumne River.
All northbound traffic was closed for about 40 minutes as tow trucks and an ambulance were called in to help clear the scene. According to the CHP one minor injury was reported.
The closure caused traffic jams on surface streets near downtown Modesto and some tow trucks responding to the scene were delayed as a result.
Just after 2 p.m. all of the cars had been cleared and the rest of the lanes were reopened on Highway 99.
Comments