Veterans group honors Modesto-area people whose service takes other forms

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199 presented its annual awards for teachers, students and other achievers in the Modesto area:
- Man of the Year: Del Ambris, manager of the Cost Less Food Co. store in Ceres, who has provided discounted goods for VFW functions
- Woman of the Year: Lorrie Sauls, manager of the Orchard Supply Hardware store on Sisk Road in Modesto, for donating products for post activities
- Firefighter of the Year: Bjorn Anderson, truck engineer with Modesto Fire Department
- Law Enforcement of the Year: Detective Robert Gumm, Modesto Police Department
- Patriot's Pen essay contest: Dawood Khan, first place; Alexander Nand, second; Kevin Wu, third. All attend Prescott Junior High School.
- Voice of Democracy essay contest: Fernando Alday, Turlock High School
- Teacher of the Year: Emilie De Lorimier, Mark Twain Junior High School
- Scout of the Year: Kadin Richardson
- Patriotic Art Award: Ashonte Mercer, Beyer High School
The post presented the awards at its annual Loyalty Day on April 28.
Modestan excels at Fresno State
A student from Modesto is in the running for the top undergraduate honor at California State University, Fresno, this school year.
Katelin Britton is among nine nominees for President's Medalist, which will bestowed at the commencement ceremony Saturday, May 19. Britton represents the Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, where she has compiled a 3.97 grade point average on her way to a bachelor's degree in agricultural business.
Britton was raised in a family that grows cherries, peaches and apples. During college, she was captain of the Bulldogs swimming and diving teams, did three internships at farm-related businesses and volunteered for several service projects.
Stan State to teach transportation
High school students can explore careers in transportation at California State University, Stanislaus.
It received a $50,000 grant from the National Summer Transportation Institute, which will be held on the Turlock campus June 25 to July 13. The free program will be for 20 students entering 10th through 12th grades in the Turlock, Modesto and Ceres school districts. Applications are due Wednesday, May 16.
The first week will deal with rail, the second with water and the third with air transportation. Students will visit the Port of Stockton, the Amtrak station in Modesto and other sites.
More information is at 209-667-6987 or vchaidez@csustan.edu.
The SWAT unit for the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department placed third at the Warrior Competition in Jordan. Forty teams from 28 nations displayed their skills at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center in Amman.
