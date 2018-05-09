Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (05/10/18)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Junior College Athletics Pirates Fest Fundraiser
When: Friday, 6 to 9 p.m.
Where: MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Athletics Department and MJC Foundation invite the community to the 19th annual Pirates Fest Beer, Wine and Food Celebration in the Mary Stuart Rogers Student Learning Center on the west campus. Tickets are $40 presale and $45 at the door. To purchase tickets, contact the MJC Athletics Department at 209-575-6270 or MJC Foundation at 209-575-6068; or go to athletics.mjc.edu.
What: Operation 9-2-99 River Cleanup Event
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon
Where: River Road and Seventh Street
Info: Volunteers should wear sturdy shoes, gloves, hat and layered clothing. A liability waiver must be filled out prior to volunteering. Volunteers under 18 years old need a parent signature. The waiver form and details, including a map, can be found on the website http://tinyurl.com/operation9-2-99. For more information email Chris Guptill at Guptill.C@monet.k12.ca.us.
HICKMAN
What: Hickman Charter School Information Meeting
When: Thursday, May 17, 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Hickman Charter School, 13306 Fourth St.
Info: Information for those interested in enrolling their children for the upcoming school year. For more, call 209-874-9070 or visit hcs.hickmanschools.org or facebook.com/hickmancharterschool.
LA GRANGE
What: Odd Fellows Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 to 11 a.m.
Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge 65, invites the public for biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets and all-you-can-eat pancakes with coffee and orange juice. Cost is $6 adults, $3 ages 7 to 12, free ages 6 and under. For more information, call Chris at 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.
50 YEARS AGO: The city of Modesto won a court battle to acquire land for a sewage treatment site. San Joaquin County Superior Court Judge William Dozier decided the city’s plan to acquire 1,200 acres of land, owned by Hailwood Inc., was a public necessity and warranted the city’s declaration that the land be declared condemned. The project was to have cost $14.4 million and reside on the east bank of San Joaquin River near Zeering and Jennings Roads.
