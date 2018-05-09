Woman struck by car on Standiford in Modesto dies

The female pedestrian struck by a car on Standiford Avenue on Tuesday afternoon died later of her injuries, police reported.
Terri Churchill, 69, was walking outside a crosswalk to cross Standiford near Tully Road at about 2 p.m., said Modesto police spokeswoman Heather Graves. One vehicle stopped for her but a second driver failed to see Churchill and struck her.
Excessive speed was not a factor in the collision, Graves said. The driver, behind the wheel of a Hyundai Sonata, was going below the posted speed limit.
Churchill was treated at the scene and then taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where she died of her injuries.
The Hyundai driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with officers.
Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact Officer Brian Ferguson at fergusonb@modestopd.com.
