Modesto council announces its choice for city manager

Modesto is close to having a permanent city manager for the first time in more than a year.
Mayor Ted Brandvold announced at Tuesday's City Council meeting that the council has decided to enter into contract negotiations with interim City Manager Joe Lopez for the job.
"Joe has embodied a positive relationship with the community, gained employee confidence, and has become a public servant stakeholders have come to respect," Brandvold said in a news release.
Brandvold did not say what the vote was among council members to enter into negotiations.
Lopez has served first as acting and then interim city manager since the council ousted City Manager Jim Holgersson in March 2017.
The council hired Sacramento-based CPS HR Consulting in December to help it recruit a city manager, with the cost not to exceed $35,000.
Modesto has not released details of the recruitment, including how many people applied for the job and how many finalists the council interviewed. City spokesman Thomas Reeves said the city intends to release details on the recruitment once the contract negotiations have concluded.
Brandvold said he expects it will take about two weeks to bring a contract to the council for approval. The salary range for the job is $180,174 to $225,212, according to the news release.
Lopez came to Modesto in January 2012 to become the city’s human resources director. He later served as administrative services director, and was named an acting deputy city manager in February 2015 before getting the job on a permanent basis.
Lopez worked for Sacramento County from May 2001 through January 2012, starting as a personnel analyst, then senior personnel analyst and human resources manager I and II.
He has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from California State Univesity, Chico, and a master’s degree in industrial organizational psychology from CSU Sacramento.
