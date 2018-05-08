Should downtown Modesto's J Street be remade to attract walkers, discourage cars?

Modesto leaders on Wednesday will take up for a second time a proposal to remake J Street by reducing it from four to two lanes and adding diagonal parking along much of the downtown thoroughfare.
The City Council's Economic Development Committee is scheduled to discuss this proposal.
Committee members also will hear a proposal to spend $45,000 to $65,000 for consultants and a study to see whether there is a market for a new hotel in the Modesto Centre Plaza parking lot.
The meeting is open to the public, and committee members will take no formal action but could forward the proposals to the full council for decisions.
The Downtown Modesto Partnership has advocated remaking J Street into a destination street that encourages walking, increases street parking and slows down traffic, all with the aim of making downtown more inviting for visitors. But critics say this will tie up traffic and harm J Street businesses.
Modesto has more than $1.5 million in federal funding to repave and stripe the street and for other work.
Committee members also will hear proposals to repave J Street and essentially keep it the same or not repave it and use the federal funding on other streets.
The committee discussed J Street in November but asked staff to return with more information after audience members asked a series of questions that staff was not prepared to answer.
The committee meets at 2 p.m. in room 2008 on the second floor of Tenth Street Place, 1010 10th St.
The city reports for the hotel study and J Street can be viewed at http://modestogov.com/746/Standing-Committees-Agendas-Minutes and by clicking on the current agenda.
Comments