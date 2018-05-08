Did you catch the Modesto mention on 'Saturday Night Live?'

A Modesto 7-Eleven's use of classical music to discourage loitering and panhandling has struck a chord with the nation and even been featured on "Saturday Night Live."
The Bee wrote about the convenience store at McHenry and Morris avenues April 29 and how it has been playing the music in front of the store and its parking lot for nearly a year and had seen a huge drop in panhandling and loitering.
The story went viral and was picked up by dozens of media outlets, including The Associated Press, Business Insider and Fox News.
"Saturday Night Live" then featured the story on its Weekend Update segment. Alas, the segment did not mention Modesto but referred to the convenience store as a 7-Eleven in California.
