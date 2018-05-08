Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (05/09/18)

MODESTO
What: DACA Luncheon
When: Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Red Event Center, 921 Eighth St.
Info: Latino Community Roundtable lunch with guest speaker Solange Altman, an immigration attorney from El Concilio, who will talk and take questions on the current status of the DACA Program. Also, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Modesto Chamber of Commerce CEO Cecil Russell to mark the LCR membership renewal. Cost is $20 at the door and includes lunch. For more information, contact Aaron Anguiano, 209-567-1040.
What: Boys and GIrls Club Rib Cook-Off
When: Saturday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: the home of Stephen and Ann Endsley
Info: Who’s the better cook - cops or firefighters? You can be the judge as they face off against one another for this fundraiser. Tickets are $50 and are available by calling 209-222-5826 or going online to www.bgcstan.clubevent.info. Last year, police officers won for best ribs while firefightes won for best chili.
What: Miss Stanislaus Spirit Pageant
When: Deadline: Friday
Where: Online
Info: The second annual Miss Stanislaus Spirit Pageant is presented by the Modesto Lions 500 Club and the Society for disAbilities. The pageant is open to girls ages 5 to 22 with disabilities. The pageant will be Saturday, June 2, at 1:30 p.m. For more information and guidelines call 209-524-3536 or visit societyfordisabilities.org.
COULTERVILLE
What: Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 a.m.
Where: Coulterville Old Schoolhouse, Corner of Broadway and Cemetery streets
Info: Northern Mariposa County History Center breakfast with pancakes, eggs, ham or sausage and fresh fruit. Hot coffee, tea, cocoa, orange juice and milk. Adults $5, children $3, family of four $15. Proceeds cover operating expenses of the Coulterville museum. For more information, call 209-878-3015 or visit coultervillehistorycenter.org.
JAMESTOWN
What: Railtown 1897 Mother’s Day
When: Sunday, May 13, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Where: Railtown 1897 SHP, 10501 Reservoir Road
Info: The six-mile, 45-minute round-trip ride takes passengers through the Gold Country foothills. Luxury lounge coach No. 2901 will be available on a first come, first served basis. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.railtown1897.org. Train ride tickets include park admission. Park-only admission is $5 adults, $3 ages 6-17, free ages five and under. For more information, call 209-984-3953.
LA GRANGE
What: Odd Fellows Breakfast
When: Sunday, May 13, 8 to 11 a.m.
Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge 65, invites the public for biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets and all-you-can-eat pancakes with coffee and orange juice. Cost is $6 adults, $3 ages 7 to 12, free ages 6 and under. For more information call Chris at 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.
TURLOCK
What: Legislators Mobile District Hours
When: Thursday, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Where: Turlock Chamber of Commerce, 115 S. Golden State Blvd.
Info: The Turlock Chamber of Commerce hosts its monthly Second Thursday Local Legislators Mobile District Office hours. Representatives for Rep. Jeff Denham, Sen. Tom Berryhill and Assemblyman Heath Flora will meet with visitors. For more information, contact the chamber at 209-632-2221 or email info@turlockchamber.com or visit www.turlockchamber.com.
40 YEARS AGO: It was reported that, on a suggestion by City of Fresno, the City of Modesto and Stanislaus County were to consider subsidizing rail passenger service through Modesto between Bakersfield and Oakland. Fresno officials estimated the annual cost would be $1,476 to $4,100 for Stanislaus County, $664 to $1,900 for Modesto.
