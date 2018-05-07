Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (05/08/18)

MODESTO
Who: Modesto School Board Special Meeting
When: Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Staff Deveolpment Office, 425 Locust St.
Info: The Modesto City Schools invites the public and interested stakeholders to a special meeting and workshop to discuss the Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. In an earlier meeting, the board was presented with public comment on a board policy requiring students past the age 18 to move to continuation or adult education programs. For more information call 209-574-1616 or visit www.mcs4kids.com.
What: YCCD Board of Trustees Meeting
When: Wednesday, 3:30 pm.
Where: YCCD District Office, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The YCCD Board Trustees will be meeting for a regular meeting in the district’s Board Room. The meeting will open with a closed session at 3:30 p.m. with the open session to begin at 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact the YCCD office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu or www.boarddocs.com.
What: Ride for Mom
When: Saturday, 7 a.m.
Where: Johansen HS, 641 Norseman Drive.
Info: The 7th Annual Ride for Mom, sponsored by Doctors Medical Center, promotes healthy lifestyle choices while raising funds for several local nonprofit agencies. The event will take place at Johansen High School and will feature three rides: a 10, 35 and 77-mile routes. There will be SAG support, maps and route markings, and a catered lunch provided by Greens on 10th. Early check-in and a pre-ride social gathering will be Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Greens on Tenth in Modesto. For more information, email info@rideformom.com or visit rideformom.com or www.facebook.com/rideformom or register at: www.active.com.
HUGHSON
Who: Hughson School Board Meeting
When: Tuesday, 5 p.m.
Where: Hughson USD, 6815 Hughson Ave.
Info: The Hughson Unified School District Board of Trustees regular meeting begins in closed session at 5 p.m.; regular meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. For agenda information, visit www.boarddocs.com. For district information, call 209-883-4428, ext 4.
OAKDALE
What: Oakdale Garden Club Field Trip
When: Tuesday, May 15, 9:30 a.m.
Where: Oakdale City Parking Lot (South Yosemite Ave. and East G St.)
Info: The Oakdale Garden Club invites the gardening public to take part in a field trip on to the newest nursery in Stanislaus County, the Frantz Garden Center in Hickman. Those interested should meet at the Oakdale City parking lot (adjacent to Wood Park) by 9:30 a.m. From there, attendees will caravan to the Frantz Wholesale Nursery office, then by a short drive to the Frantz Garden Center. At the conclusion of the tour, the group will have lunch at the Fruit Yard Restaurant - no host. For more information call Karen at 209-848-2231 or visit facebook.com/OakdaleGardenClub.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Business After Hours Mixer
When: Tuesday, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Sportsman, 22978 Joaquin Gully Road
Info: The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce invites the public to its business after hours mixer, to be held at the parking lot adjacent to The Sportsman in downtown Twain Harte. The mixer will be hosted by All That Matters and My Lunch Box. Bring your business cards and meet other business owners and staff members in the community. Appetizers, no host bar and games will be available. For more information call 209-586-4482 or email info@twainhartecc.com.
25 YEARS AGO: It was reported that more than 2,000 friends, employees and other admirers bid farewell to Julio Gallo, affectionately referred to as the dean of California winemaking, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. Gallo passed from a car accident that had happened on the family’s property near Tracy. Julio Gallo and his brother Ernest Gallo founded E.&J. Gallo Winery in 1933 and built it into the world's largest wine company.
